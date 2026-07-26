5 basic first-aid tips that everyone should know

Dharitri Ganguly
Stopping severe bleeding
Place a clean cloth, bandage, or gauze over the wound and press firmly with both hands.
Do not remove the cloth if it becomes soaked; layer additional clean cloths over it and continue pressing firmly.
Keep firm pressure applied until medical help arrives.
Treating minor burns
Hold the burned area under cool running water for at least 10–15 minutes.
Never use ice or ice-cold water, as extreme temperatures can damage sensitive skin tissue further.
Loosely cover the burn with a clean, non-stick sterile bandage or plastic wrap. Do not pop any blisters.
Responding to choking (adults and children over 1 year)
Encourage coughing: If the person is conscious and able to cough or speak, encourage them to keep coughing to clear the blockage.
Deliver back blows: If they cannot breathe or speak, lean them forward and deliver up to 5 firm back blows between their shoulder blades with the heel of your hand.
Perform abdominal thrusts (Heimlich Maneuver): If back blows fail, stand behind them, place your hands just above their belly button, and give 5 quick, upward thrusts. Repeat alternating back blows and thrusts until help arrives or the object clears.
Managing sprains and strains (The R.I.C.E. Method)
Rest: Stop using or putting weight on the injured limb immediately.
Ice: Apply an ice pack wrapped in a thin towel for 15–20 minutes at a time to reduce swelling.
Compress: Gently wrap the area with an elastic bandage to support it (ensure it’s not wrapped too tightly).
Elevate: Prop the injured area above heart level whenever possible to minimize fluid buildup.
Handling fainting or dizziness
Position safely: Help the person lie down flat on their back to restore blood flow to the brain.
Elevate legs: Raise their legs roughly 12 inches off the ground if there are no suspected neck or back injuries.
Ensure airflow: Loosen tight clothing (like collars or belts) around the neck and make sure the area is well-ventilated.