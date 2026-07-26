5 kitchen habits that can attract cockroaches

DEBOLINA ROY
Leaving dry dishes overnight
Plates and pots that are not washed overnight create an ideal breeding ground. Leftover food combined with the moisture from the sink makes cockroaches feel at home, thus giving them a reason to feast on food.
Ignoring sticky spills and open containers
Unsealed dry goods, open packs of cereal, and sugary liquid spills on the countertop are some of the things that attract cockroaches. These types of food lure roaches and allow them to freely roam around.
Leaving pet food bowls full overnight
Furparents frequently keep their pet food and water bowls out all the time, but an open pet food station attracts these pests very fast. Cockroaches gather promptly near feeding stations due to the fact that food and water are available in one place.
Letting trash bins overflow
Garbage cans that are left open provide food, including rotting organic matter, wet paper, and pieces of trash. If they are not tightly closed, the smell lets the pests know that there is a lavish buffet available.
Storing cardboard boxes and paper clutter
Cardboard, papers, and paper bags are hiding places for cockroaches that reproduce quickly. They feed on cardboard, which is piled up near electronic appliances, and it gets made into cosy nests for the cockroaches.