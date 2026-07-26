5 memorable acting debuts in Indian cinema

Udisha
Shah Rukh Khan in Deewana (1992)
A familiar face on television, Shah Rukh Khan delivered a phenomenal acting as the obsessed lover Raja in Raj Kanwar's film. He won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for his performance in the film that went on to became a huge commercial success.
Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007)
An iconic debut alongside none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone owned the big screen that moment she appeared on it. In this cult classic movie by Farah Khan, she played a dual role as Shantipriya and Sandy and there has been no turning back. Her powerful presence and graceful performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.
Aamir Khan in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak (1988)
With this cult classic movie, Aamir Khan burst into the Bollywood scene as the romantic, boy-next-door, the industry desperately needed. Directed by Mansoor Khan, the actor played Raj opposite Juhi Chawla's Rashmi and became an overnight hero who redefined romance in Indian cinema.
Anushka Sharma in Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi (2008)
A story close to everyone's heart, Aditya Chopra paired newcomer Anushka Sharma opposite Shah Rukh Khan. As the lively and spirited Taani, Anushka ruled hearts and established herself as one of the most talented and versatile actors of her generation.
Hrithik Roshan in Kaho Naa… Pyaar Hai (2000)
He was a revelation and the industry's best kept secret until he played a double role as Rohit and Raj Chopra in the film directed by his father, Rakesh Roshan. He impressed not only with his acting but with his terrific dancing skills that instantly made him a fan-favourite.