5 memorable acting debuts in Indian cinema

Deepika Padukone in Om Shanti Om (2007)

An iconic debut alongside none other than Shah Rukh Khan, Deepika Padukone owned the big screen that moment she appeared on it. In this cult classic movie by Farah Khan, she played a dual role as Shantipriya and Sandy and there has been no turning back. Her powerful presence and graceful performance earned her the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut.