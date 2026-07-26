7 ways to use overripe bananas instead of throwing them away

DEBOLINA ROY
Whip up a moist banana bread
Use the mashed fruit to create a traditional, soft bread. Mix it with flour, butter and added spices. This makes for an excellent, delicious bread that can also be eaten for breakfast and supper.
Blend into creamy dairy-free ice cream
Cut bananas, freeze them, and blend until all lumps are gone for a delicious alternative to regular ice cream. The natural sugar in bananas gives it a smooth, creamy consistency and flavour. Mix it with cocoa powder, peanut butter, or berries.
Fry soft and fluffy pancakes
To incorporate sweetness and moisture into pancake batter, use mashed overripe bananas. The pancakes will turn out light and fluffy with minimal added sugar, which goes really well with warm maple syrup or nuts.
Bake breakfast muffins
Mix overripe bananas, oats, cinnamon, and dark chocolate chips to make grab-and-go muffins. These quick snacks provide you with lasting energy all morning long and can be placed in the freezer.
Stir into warm breakfast porridge
Add the overripe bananas directly to boiling rolled oats. The fruit automatically sweetens your bowl while also providing a nice creamy texture.
Craft rich coffee
Mix the soft fruit puree with some cold milk and vanilla, and then pour the mixture over chilled, freshly brewed coffee. The result becomes a rich and creamy drink that adds natural sweetness to your favourite espresso blends.
Bake soft and chewy cookies
Mash bananas with oats and nut butter for easy three-ingredient cookies. These chewy snacks take only 15 minutes to bake, making for a healthy, naturally sweet snack to enjoy during breakfast and high tea.