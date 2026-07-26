Did you know about these 4 bridges that are built for animals?

Dharitri Ganguly

Banff Wildlife Overpasses: Alberta, Canada

Banff National Park features one of the most successful wildlife crossing networks in the world. Spanning the Trans-Canada Highway, six massive vegetated overpasses, along with dozens of underpasses, are covered with native soil, trees, and shrubs to mimic the natural forest floor. Since monitoring began, animal-vehicle collisions in the area have dropped by over 80%.

Primary Users: Bears, elk, wolves, cougars, and deer.

Banff Wildlife Overpasses in Alberta, Canada

Christmas Island Red Crab Bridge: Australia

Every year, millions of red crabs migrate from the forest canopy down to the ocean shore on Christmas Island to breed. To prevent millions of crustacean casualties from road traffic, local authorities constructed a 5-meter-high specialised bridge over a main road, complete with plastic funnels and walls that guide the migrating crabs safely up and over the asphalt.

Primary Users: As the name suggests, Christmas Island red crabs (Gecarcoidea natalis).

Christmas Island Red Crab Bridge in Australia

Nutty Narrows Bridge: Longview, Washington, USA

Built in 1963 by local resident Amos Peters, the Nutty Narrows Bridge is a 60-foot miniature suspension bridge strung between two large oak trees high above a busy avenue. Designed to help squirrels cross safely without dodging traffic to reach a nearby park filled with nuts, it has become an iconic piece of local architecture and inspired similar canopy bridges worldwide.

Primary Users: Squirrels.

Nutty Narrows Bridge: Longview, Washington, USA

Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailo: The Netherlands

Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailo is one of the longest wildlife overpasses in the world, stretching over 800 meters (0.5 miles). It doesn't just cross a highway, it spans a dual-carriageway road, a rail line, a sports complex, and a local park to reconnect two major protected nature reserves in the Veluwe region.

Primary Users: European badgers, roe deer, wild boars, reptiles, and amphibians.

Natuurbrug Zanderij Crailo: The Netherlands
Tap here