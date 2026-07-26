Did you know about these 4 bridges that are built for animals?

Christmas Island Red Crab Bridge: Australia

Every year, millions of red crabs migrate from the forest canopy down to the ocean shore on Christmas Island to breed. To prevent millions of crustacean casualties from road traffic, local authorities constructed a 5-meter-high specialised bridge over a main road, complete with plastic funnels and walls that guide the migrating crabs safely up and over the asphalt.

Primary Users: As the name suggests, Christmas Island red crabs (Gecarcoidea natalis).