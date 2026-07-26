How to avoid your make-up from becoming cake-y

Udisha
Skin prep should be on spot
Improper skin care will always lead to make-up that is not smooth. Before applying make-up, clean your face with a cleanser and exfoliate well. Then, apply a hydrating moisturiser so that the foundation blends smoothly and doesn't form dry patches.
Apply less product
Too much product will inevitably form dry patches. Always apply less foundation and build slowly with the thin layer. Add more product only where needed. Thick layers become cake-y while thin layers blends easily.
Use a damp sponge
Skip dry brushes and replace them with a damp make up sponge. Using a wet sponge helps the make-up blend seamlessly into a skin while making sure the excess product is removed from the skin.
Powder lightly
Instead of dabbing heavy powder all over the face, apply a small amount of translucent powder on the T-zone and under the eyes to make sure everything is set. Now, spray a hydrating mist so that the layers can melt together beautifully.