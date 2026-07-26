How to control unhealthy binge eating?

Udisha
Avoid extreme restrictions
Extremely strict diets end up doing more harm than good. Skipping meals, avoiding all foods that you love to eat, only makes the cravings more intense which lead to unhealthy binge eating. To avoid unnecessary eating, eat a balanced meal that contains protein and fibre to satisfy your hunger. Indulge in your favourite food occasionally to keep the cravings at bay.
Practice mindful eating
Avoid watching television or scrolling your phone while eating. This distracts your minds and your body feels confused. Concentrate on your meals, chew the food properly to fulfil your hunger that will prevent binge eating.
Address emotional triggers
A lot of times, binge eating is triggered by stress, depression or boredom and can become a method to cope with life. Think and identify such feelings and seek professional help. If not, try replacing the unhealthy habit with other outlets such as working out, journalling or speaking to someone you love.
Don't buy snacks
Imagine wanting to binge eat but you have run out of snacks. This is the easiest way to control your snacking and unhealthy eating habits. Do not buy processed snacks at home. You can also swap these unhealthy foods with health-friendly options like dry fruits, flavoured yogurt, nuts and more, so that even if you are binge eating, you are not eating trash.