How to get fuller lips without filler

Udisha
Exfoliate for natural plumpness
Exfoliating your lips with a scrub makes the lips naturally plump. Scrub the lips with a store-bought scrub or a homemade sugar-and-honey mix at least once or twice a week to remove the dry skin. This increases blood flow and the lips appear red and plump.
Deeply hydrate and seal
If your lips are dry, they will appear shrunken. Always keep them hydrated with a moisturising and lip balm or lip oil. Look for products that contain hyaluronic acid or shea butter daily, which help lock the hydration.
Over line with lip liner
Once hydrated, always use a lipliner for a fuller lip. Make sure the lipliner matches the shade of your lips and draw a border slightly outside the natural border of your lips. Highlight the cupid's bow and bottom centre and shade inward so that the lips appear fuller.
Finish with floss and highlight
Finally, apply a good gloss or better still, a plumping lip gloss especially on the centre of the lips. Dab some highlighter on the cupid's bow for the ultimate effect.