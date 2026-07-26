How to make ricotta-style soft cheese at home?

Udisha
Heat the milk and cream
Take a large pot and add 4 cups of whole milk, 1 cup of heavy cream, and 1/2 teaspoon of salt and let it combine over medium heat. To prevent the bottom from burning, stir in regular intervals and turn off the heat once it reaches around 190°F (88°C). Don't wait for it to boil.
Add the acid
Once the milk and cream has been heated, add 3 tablespoons of fresh lemon juice and stir gently. You can also add equal amount of white vinegar instead of lemon juice. Once the acid is distributed equally, stop stirring.
Let it curdle
Now, let the pot rest for approximately 10-15 minutes and do not touch it. The liquid will slowly curdle with the liquid, known as whey separating from the cloud-like curds that will become your cheese.
Drain the curds
Take another bowl and cover it with a fine mesh strainer. Now pour the curdled milk and cream through the strainer to drain out the liquid and separate the cheese.
Rest and serve
It will take another 10 to 20 minutes for the entire mixture to drain completely. If you want your cheese to have a firmer texture, drain it for a longer period. Once done, your homemade ricotta style soft cheese is ready to be served and stored (no longer than 4 days in an airtight container in the fridge).