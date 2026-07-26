Kargil Vijay Diwas: 7 patriotic Bollywood movies to watch on OTT platforms

DEBOLINA ROY
Shershaah, Amazon Prime Video
This war movie depicts the extraordinary journey of Captain Vikram Batra, who received the Param Vir Chakra award. It unveils his life, love, and war strategies during the Kargil War of 1999.
Lakshya, Netflix
This coming-of-age drama revolves around Karan Shergill, a young man without direction. He eventually matures into a disciplined Army Captain who fronts an important operation at Peak 5179 during the Kargil War.
Raazi, Netflix
This gripping espionage thriller tells the true story of Sehmat Khan. She was an undercover Indian spy who married into a Pakistani military household to relay vital intelligence back to India before the 1971 war.
Uri: The Surgical Strike, Zee5
This movie is full of thrilling action sequences that explain how the Indian army carried out a strategic retaliatory strike against the terrorist launchpads in 2016 after the brutal terrorist attack on the army base in Uri.
Border, Amazon Prime Video
This classic military film tells the remarkable story of the Battle of Longewala in the 1971 war. It shows a small unit of Indian soldiers valiantly defending their position against much larger enemy forces.
Sam Bahadur, Zee5
This biographical drama primarily follows the life of Sam Manekshaw, India's first Field Marshal. He exhibited charismatic leadership and wonderful wit while leading India to five major wars, especially the decisive victory in 1971.
LOC: Kargil, Amazon Prime Video
This highly acclaimed multi-star movie is a fascinating account of Operation Vijay. The film showcases the incredible battle that different regiments of the Indian Army fought to recapture the strategic heights of Kargil.