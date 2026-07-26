On-screen Bollywood couples from the 2000s that we want back

Udisha
Aamir Khan-Kajol
One of the most underrated on-screen couples, these two superstars were iconic in Fanaa (2006), giving us a love story for the ages and a chemistry that we can never forget.
Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta
From Veer-Zaara (2004) to Kal Ho Naa Ho (2003), we miss their on-screen chemistry as much we miss the tension! Their stories have definitely made us pause and rethink the definition of love, again and again.
Abhishek Bachchan-Rani Mukerji
There was something very grounded and heartwarming about this on-screen couple that won our hearts in both Yuva (2004) and Bunty Aur Babli (2005).
Hrithik Roshan-Aishwarya Rai
Their pairing was nothing less than royal. They have given us very diverse performances that we will always remember in Jodhaa Akbar (2008) and Dhoom 2 (2006).
Saif Ali Khan-Rani Mukerji
They offered a fresh, witty take on romance in Hum Tum (2004) that we will definitely pay to watch once again.
Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol
We can never have enough of these two and will not complain if they are cast as a couple in every movie. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), to My Name Is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015), an entire generation has grown up seeing them pair up on screen and they are still craving for more!