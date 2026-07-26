On-screen Bollywood couples from the 2000s that we want back

Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol

We can never have enough of these two and will not complain if they are cast as a couple in every movie. From Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995), Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... (2001), to My Name Is Khan (2010) and Dilwale (2015), an entire generation has grown up seeing them pair up on screen and they are still craving for more!