Try these popular facial massage techniques at home

Udisha
Upward jaw and cheek sculpting
For a sculpted jawline, use your knuckles to sweep along the jawline in a continuous motion from chin to ears. Then, do the same from the sides of you nose to you temples, by gliding the knuckles along the cheekbones. These massage techniques will give you a defined jawline and sculpted cheek while releasing tension.
Under-eye and temple soother
Use the tips of your ring fingers and glide them slowly from the inner eye corners towards your temples as you end with circular motions. This is a great technique to reduce puffiness of the eyes and also helps with headaches caused by eye strain.
Neck and lymphatic sweep
Take you palms and apply gentle force as you stroke them from below the ears to the sides of the necks and then down to the collarbones. A relaxing facial massage, this helps with lymphatic drainage thus reducing the swelling of the face and restoring glow.
Forehead and brow smoothing
This facial message can significantly relax the forehead muscles and soothes the tension lines. Place your fingertips right above the eyebrows and slowly sweep it towards your hairline. This technique also helps with brow furrowing.