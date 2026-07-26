Try this 5-minute 'no-makeup' routine for the morning rush

Udisha
On most mornings, we find ourselves in a rush with little time to do a proper makeup. However, it is impossible to leave for the day without a little glam. Just take out 5 minutes every morning for this easy makeup look where you need very little time to apply the products and look ready to take over the world.
Skin prep and base (1 minute)
Make sure your face is cleansed before this short 1-minute step. Apply some toner followed by a tinted moisturised, BB cream or even a tinted sunscreen. This provides a stable base for your make-up while keeping your skin hydrated. No matter what, do not skip the sunscreen.
Conceal and even out (1 minute)
Skip the foundation. Apply a small amount of concealer and apply it in places that need the most: under the eyes, corners of the lips and over any dark spots or blemishes. Now take a damp sponge to blend properly. This step will not take you more than a minute.
Flush of colour (1 minute)
For the penultimate step, apply some cream or powder blush on the apples of your cheeks and blend them seamlessly. For the final pop of colour, apply a tinted lip balm.
Eyes and brows (2 minutes)
Your look is almost done. Simply brush through your eyebrows for a neat look. For the final step, apply some kajal or mascara (or both) to highlight the eyes. If you still have some time, dab some neutral coloured eyeshadow on your eyelids with your fingers and you will be done!