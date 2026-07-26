What should women eat if they are suffering from iron deficiency?

Udisha
Eat iron-rich foods
Women are generally more prone to iron deficiency than men and so, you must take precautions and eat well! Incorporate iron rich food in your diet such as meat, poultry, seafood that contain heme iron. Non-heme iron is equally essential and is found in foods like beans, spinach, lentils and grains.
Pair iron with Vitamin C
Adequate Vitamin C in the body makes your body better at absorbing plant-based non-heme iron. So, always combine iron-rich foods with ones that are packed with Vitamin C such as lemon or any citrus food/fruits.
Omit iron inhibitors from meals
There are certain foods and drinks that lowers your body's ability to absorb iron from the food. Try not to drink tea or coffee with iron-rich meals since they contain polyphenols and tannins which can act as iron inhibitors. Similarly, avoid pairing food with high calcium such as sardines, milk, cheese, or some leafy greens.
Cook in cast iron cookware
Cooking your meals in cast-iron pots and pans can actually increase the iron in your food. While it may seem an unusual way to get your dose of iron, it works! However, avoid cooking highly acidic food on such utensils.