4 ways green tea benefits your skin

DEBOLINA ROY
Prevents premature ageing
Green tea is abundant in antioxidants that slow down the visible process of ageing. It slows down fine lines, wrinkles, and dark spots on the skin while facilitating the revival of dying skin cells, resulting in tighter and younger-looking skin.
Fights acne and unclogs pores
Unlike aggressive cleansers, green tea balances sebum production naturally. Its potent polyphenols fight acne-causing bacteria, while natural tannins work as an astringent to reduce pore size.
Calms inflammation and redness
Green tea is high in anti-inflammatory properties and provides quick relief from irritated or sensitive skin. It diminishes swelling, reduces redness, and handles chronic inflammation, making it an optimal natural solution for sensitive skin issues.
Shields skin and restores glow
Green tea protects your skin from harmful UV rays and environmental stressors. Regular use helps enhance skin tone and texture, alleviate dark circles, and give a healthy glow to dull skin.