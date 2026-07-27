4 ways to clean wooden cutting board

DEBOLINA ROY

Scrape and hand-wash properly

Firstly, remove any food remnants using a bench scraper. Wash both sides using warm water and detergent while avoiding a dishwasher completely. Wipe with a dry cloth straight after to avoid moisture damage.

Air-dry with full airflow

Avoid letting your cutting boards soak in water or sit on damp countertops. Give your board enough time to air dry, tilting upright on a rack or leaning against a wall.

Deodorize with lemon and salt

Remove bad food smells by dusting salt on your board and then scrubbing. This organic product will help remove the smell and make your board smell fresh.

Condition with mineral oil

Every two weeks, safeguard the wooden surfaces by using food-safe mineral oil. Coat it with mineral oil on all sides for moisture protection.

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