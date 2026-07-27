5 popular leaves used for making and serving food

Subhadrika Sen
Banana leaves: One of the most popular items is the banana leaf meal which is a traditional highlight of South India.
Turmeric Leaf: In Goa, turmeric lead is popularly wrapped around local dishes like Patoleo before steaming it. In fact, the dish is served with the leaf still wrapped and tied around its contents.
Lotus Leaf: In Asian cuisine and North-east India, lotus leaves are used to wrap sticky rice, dumplings, and other food before steaming them.
Teak leaf: In South and Central India, teak leaf is used to wrap foods and sweet dishes. It not only adds to the look, protects the food, and aids the cooking process but also lends an earthy flavour to the dish.
Sal Patta: Whenever you visit your local phuchka maker, notice how they serve you in a bio-degradable, stitched sal pata bowl?