5 tips to prevent homemade pickle from spoiling

DEBOLINA ROY
Clean & dry the jars
Before storing pickles, clean the glass or ceramic jars. Avoid using metal containers, as metals react with pickling spices. Always make sure to use only dry spoons, as they facilitate much quicker spoilage.
Store away from heat and sunlight
Pickle jars should be put in a cool and dark pantry away from the heat of a stove or direct sunlight. High temperatures and sunlight can accelerate the process of oxidation, which can turn crisp pickles cloudy and unpalatable.
Maintain a protective layer of oil
It is advisable to have a light coat of fresh oil always on top of your pickling liquid to prevent air from reaching the mixture. Pour in more oil whenever necessary, particularly while dealing with hot or acidic pickles.
Seal jars with airtight lids
Make sure to always use the right-fitting covers on your pickle container after each time you use it. This keeps oxygen from getting into the container and helps to maintain the bright natural colours of the spices inside.
Prevent water and moisture exposure
Avoid exposing your pickles to moisture in any form if you want to eliminate mould and smell on your pickling containers. Also, make sure you wipe the rim of the jar dry every time you use it.