6 travel essentials for overnight international flights

DEBOLINA ROY
Noise-cancelling headphones
Noise-cancelling headphones are one of the essentials for long flights. They allow you to drown out annoying engine noises. Listening to a relaxing podcast or music can help you relax, unwind and fall asleep.
Sleep mask
A silk sleep mask creates total darkness to block out the harsh overhead lights and flashing TV screens of an aeroplane cabin. This simple accessory helps you de-stress and get deeper rest high up in the sky.
Cleansing wipes
Aeroplane bathroom sinks are notoriously filthy, which is why these micellar wipes will come to the rescue. They also come in handy for removing greasy tray table messes.
Oversized scarfs
An oversized scarf is a great travel accessory as it can be used as a comfortable blanket to wrap yourself in, or as a lumbar support or even a pillow. It keeps you warm in the cold plane/cabin and looks stylish with any outfit.
Compression socks
Sitting for too long can cause blood circulation problems and swelling. By wearing comfortable compression socks, blood is freely flowing throughout the legs, preventing blood circulation issues.
Skincare kit
Always carry a travel skincare kit. Gel eye masks and hydrating creams will keep you free from dry recycled air, and you'll arrive at your destination with glowing skin.