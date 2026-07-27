Applying for a US visa? Here are 6 things you need to know

DEBOLINA ROY
Apply to an SEVP-approved institution (for students)
In order to apply for a student visa, students must first enrol at a SEVP-certified educational institution. After being granted a spot in the school, students will receive Form I-20, which is needed to apply for the student visa and pay the SEVIS fee.
Complete forms and pay mandatory fees
The applicants must fill in the online DS-160 form and pay the specified SEVIS fee as well as the visa application fees. It is vital to make payments promptly and provide accurate information during the process.
Prepare the required documents
Applicants must possess documents such as the passport, Form I-20, DS-160 confirmation page, proof of funds, transcripts, pictures, and payment receipts. Meeting the requirements for US visa with proper documentation is essential to avoid delays in the process.
Demonstrate financial and academic readiness
Visa officers evaluate whether students can pay for their studies and living expenses while achieving their academic goals. Evidence supporting financial stability and readiness for education includes bank statements, scholarship letters, sponsor documents, and former records of education.
Attend the visa interview confidently
While being interviewed, applicants will need to provide credible answers related to their plans, financial support, and future aspirations. The officers will also look for evidence that the applicants intend to go back to their home country post-completion of studies.
Follow visa conditions after arrival
Obtaining a visa is just the first step. Applicants need to be continuously enrolled full-time, observe work limitations, inform their designated school official and meet the conditions for the US visa throughout their stay in the country.