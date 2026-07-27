Prepping for a marathon? Avoid these 6 foods

DEBOLINA ROY
Fried & greasy foods
Fatty foods take a long time to leave the stomach, making you feel bloated and full for several hours. Slow digestion can result in nausea, acid reflux, and discomfort in the stomach muscles when you are racing.
Cruciferous veggies
Cruciferous vegetables and high-fibre ones create the production of considerable gas and bloating in the intestines. Consuming such vegetables shortly before running may invoke unwanted trips to the lavatory during the run.
Spicy dishes
Spices irritate the inner lining of the digestive tract. They also weaken/relax the oesophageal sphincter. So, spicy food, along with the physical movement, can trigger intense acid reflux and stomach troubles.
Sugar
Ingredients such as sorbitol and xylitol draw moisture straight into the large bowel. Found in candy and athletic snacks with no sugar, they may function as laxatives and tend to produce painful cramps and sudden diarrhoea.
Caffeine
Ingesting excessive quantities of caffeinated drinks leads to increased heart rate, tremors, and gastrointestinal disturbances. Caffeine is a diuretic that accelerates fluid loss and raises the risk of dehydration on race day.
Alcohol
Consuming alcohol makes you dehydrated, interferes with your sleep cycle, and affects muscle coordination. This directly affects your athletic performance, reduces endurance, and makes you more susceptible to muscle cramps while running.