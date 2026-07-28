4 easy steps to make South Indian filter coffee at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Prepare the coffee decoction
Start by putting coffee powder into the filter, then pour hot water over the coffee powder gradually. Once the whole decoction has dripped into the bottom compartment, you will have a strong-flavoured coffee foundation.
Boil milk with sugar
Place milk in a saucepan and add sugar according to taste. Use whole milk since it gives the mixture the right creamy consistency. Keep the milk warm before mixing it with the coffee decoction.
Mix coffee and milk perfectly
Mix the decoction and hot milk with care in a cup or tumbler. The South Indian filter coffee preparation acquires its characteristic taste when its decoction is mixed properly with the correct quantities of the ingredients.
Serve the beverage
Prepare the drink and serve it right away after preparing it. Combine your cup of South Indian filter coffee with murukku, idli, or dosa.