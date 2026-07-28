4 sacred foods worshipped like deities across history

Maize (Corn): Mesoamerica

The Maya worshiped Hun Hunahpu (the tonsured maize God), representing the life cycle of planting, sprouting, and harvest. The Aztecs revere Centēōtl (god of maize) and Chicomecōatl (goddess of agriculture and nourishment).

Kings and elites styled their hair and lengthened their skulls to physically mimic ears of corn, along with ritual offerings and sacrifices performed during planting and harvest seasons.