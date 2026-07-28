5 easy-to-digest foods for a troubled stomach

DEBOLINA ROY
Toast
White toast strips away the tough bran and fibre, making it easier to digest the carbs. It can be eaten plain and does not contain many calories, thus helping reduce stomach acid and alleviate nausea.
White rice
White rice has a very high content of fat and fibre, leading to its quick passage through the digestive tract. It also serves as a good source of energy and is able to bind the stool when experiencing diarrhoea or stomach discomfort.
Bananas
Bananas are high in potassium, which is an important electrolyte that is depleted during illness. The way its pectin works makes bananas a helpful component in stabilising loose intestines without compromising the recovering stomach.
Unsweetened applesauce
Cooking apples dissolves difficult vegetal fibres and makes applesauce easier to process than fresh fruit. Applesauce provides both soluble fibre and water, relieving inflammation in the stomach while delivering ready-to-eat carbs.
Skinless chicken breast
Skinless chicken breast provides premium protein while avoiding the digestive stress of heavy fats. When cooked plain, by either baking, poaching or boiling, it helps with cell repair and remains free of any dietary fibre.