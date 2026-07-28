5 health benefits of having pumpkin seeds

DEBOLINA ROY
Improves heart health
Unlocking the benefits of having pumpkin seeds starts with heart health. Thanks to a hefty serving of magnesium, which helps improve blood pressure levels and reduce LDL or bad cholesterol. The antioxidants keep inflammation at bay.
Strengthens the immune system
Their zinc deposits boost the creation of immune cells, which protect your body from prevalent seasonal viruses or infections. It contains high levels of vitamin E, which helps fight off any malicious free radicals and improve your immunity.
Enhances sleep cycle
Serotonin and melatonin are two key components that promote a relaxing sleep. As these are produced from tryptophan (which is found in abundance in pumpkin seeds), you can expect a more serene night.
Promotes digestive wellness
The high fibre levels will help ward off gut issues. These seeds also feed good bacteria within your gut to support total digestive health and promote effortless nutrient uptake every day.
Regulates blood sugar
Pumpkin seeds help stabilise your glucose levels. They boast tons of magnesium that promotes the functioning of insulin. The fibre and protein ensure slow sugar absorption into your bloodstream.