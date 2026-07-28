5 things that can help prevent slips and falls in bathroom

Atreyee Poddar
Bathrooms are one of the most common spots in the home for slip-and-fall injuries. But a few smart upgrades can turn your slippery danger zone into a safe sanctuary. Here are five expert-approved fixes worth adding to your home to-do list.
That plush bath mat might look great on Pinterest, but if it's not gripping the floor, it's not doing its job. Swap in rubber-backed mats for outside the tub, and add textured, adhesive strips or a non-slip mat inside the shower or tub floor itself. Wet porcelain and tile are basically an ice rink in disguise — traction is non-negotiable.
Once considered purely clinical, grab bars have gotten a stylish glow-up — think sleek matte black or brushed brass finishes that blend right into modern bathroom design. Install one near the toilet and another inside the shower, anchored securely into wall studs (skip the flimsy suction-cup versions). It's a small addition that offers serious peace of mind for every member of the household.
Nothing sabotages bathroom safety like squinting through dim lighting at 2 a.m. Bright, even lighting helps you spot puddles, stray bath toys, or that sneaky raised tile edge before your foot finds it the hard way. A soft night light is a simple addition that makes late-night trips infinitely safer — and honestly, a little more soothing too.
Bath mats that bunch up, stray cords, forgotten loofahs on the floor — clutter is a fall waiting to happen. Make a habit of wiping up spills immediately and keeping the floor clear. It's the least glamorous tip on this list, but arguably the most effective.
For anyone managing balance issues, recovering from surgery, or just wanting a more relaxed shower experience, a shower seat paired with a handheld showerhead is a game-changer. It cuts down on time spent standing on a wet surface and turns shower time into something closer to a spa moment than a safety gamble.