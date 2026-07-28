5 traditional Shravan fasting recipes to make at home

Subhadrika Sen
Sabudana Khichudi: Heat ghee and cumin seeds in a pan. Add green chillies (optional), potatoes, overnight-soaked sabudana, rock salt and peanuts. Cook for 5-6 minutes. Garnish with coriander and lemon juice.
Kuttu – Sabzi: Make a soft dough by mixing kuttu flour and boiled potatoes. Roll into puris and deep fry. Heat ghee, cumin, potatoes, green chilli (optional) and rock salt. Garnish with coriander and serve.
Rajgira Sheera: Ghee-roast rajgira flour. Add warm milk and jaggery / sugar. Let it cook until the consistency thickens. Top with cardamom powder and chopped nuts.
Rice Pulao: Wash and soak samak / millet rice. Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin, chillies (optional), potatoes, peanuts and the soaked rice. Add water to the mixture. Stir until cooked.
Singhara Kadhi: Whisk yogurt, singhara flour, red chilli powder (optional) and rock salt. Add water and whisk it well. Cook it on fire for 15-20 minutes. Heat ghee in a pan. Add cumin, dry red chilli (optional), Tej Pata and temper the Kadhi. Sprinkle chopped coriander before serving.