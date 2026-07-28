6 ways to make your gravy creamier without fresh cream

DEBOLINA ROY
Butter and milk
Melted butter added to whole milk is one of the easiest alternatives to fresh cream. It gives the effect of heavy cream's richness. Once done, the mixture is successfully incorporated into warm sauces, leading to creaminess without lumps.
Evaporated milk
With lower moisture content, evaporated milk is a great alternative to fresh cream because of its thickening properties. The milk adds a hint of toasty richness to the preparation, with the ability to withstand high temperatures.
Greek yoghurt
Combining Greek yoghurt with a small quantity of milk lowers fat content in food while enhancing creaminess. To get a smooth texture, add Greek yoghurt while cooking on a low flame.
Mascarpone cheese
Mascarpone, known for its high-fat content, dissolves quickly in the hot drippings in the pan. It provides exceptional smoothness, and it is best for pasta or tomato-based curries.
Sour cream
High-fat content in sour cream makes it resistant to curdling while cooking. Because of its creamy texture, it blends easily with soups, giving a slight sour flavour and silky texture that enhances the taste of pan-roasted meats.
Dairy-free coconut cream
Chilled coconut cream has a thick texture and smoothness that thickens curry dishes and rich sauces naturally. It gives a delicious coconut flavour that blends perfectly with aromatic spices, chopped garlic, and savoury tropical dishes of today.