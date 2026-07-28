Dev Anand films you must add to your watchlist

Udisha
Kala Pani (1958)
Dev Anand's performance as Karan Mehra earned him the Filmfare Best Actor award. Directed by Raj Khosla, this emotional drama stars Madhubala as Asha.
Hum Dono (1961)
The actor once again delivers an extraordinary dual-role performance as look-alike soldiers, Captain Mahesh Anand and Major Manohar Lal Verma. This film, also starring Nanda, Sadhana and others, was directed by Vijay Anand and Amarjeet.
Guide (1965)
A Bollywood classic, Dev Anand stars as a charming tour guide Raju opposite Waheeda Rehman in this film directed by his brother, Vijay Anand.
Jewel Thief (1967)
This classic Bollywood thriller also directed by Vijay Anand sees Dev Anand in dual roles, as Vinay and Prince Amar. He delivers a phenomenal performance alongside Ashok Kumar, Vyjayanthimala and Tanuja.
Johny Mera Naam (1970)
Another classic Dev Anand-Vijay Anand film, in this crime thriller, the actor plays CID officer Sohan who pretends to be a thief named Johny to bust a smuggling ring. The film also stars Hema Malini as Rekha.
Hare Rama Hare Krishna (1970)
Dev Anand was both the director and lead actor (Prashant Jaiswal) in this film. This musical drama is a cult classic that beautifully explored hippie culture. With iconic songs and memorable performances, this film also cast Zeenat Aman, Mumtaz and others.