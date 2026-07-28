How to make your white sauce healthier by replacing cheese with this ingredient?

Subhadrika Sen
When it comes to eating pasta, white sauce pasta is the most popular.
However, it is usually made with a large amount of cheese and flour which may not be very good for health.
But replace the cheese with smooth and silky cottage cheese or paneer and you would get a healthier version of the white sauce.
Melt butter in a pan. Add maida/ flour, milk, garlic, seasonings, and blended paneer/cottage cheese You may add a little cheese and cream to the sauce. Stir till you reach a sauce like consistency.
While you may not get the same cheesy flavour, your white sauce, however, turns healthier. It has more protein and calcium, with low sodium and less processed content that you can binge guilt-free.