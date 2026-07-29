4 alternatives you can use if you don't have a primer

Udisha
Aloe-vera gel and moisturiser
Primer helps your make-up stay in place. However, don't panic if you don't have one. Just add a dollop of pure aloe vera gel with your usual moisturiser to form a base that replicates primers. This helps hydrate your skin while also making sure your make-up is long-lasting.
Sunscreen
Modern-day hydrating sunscreens can double up as primers. Choose either glowy or matte finish sunscreens depending on the kind of make-up you want. This not only provides a base for your make-up but helps you combine two steps in one.
Setting spray (pre-foundation)
While setting spray is the last step of your make-up routine, it can easily be your first. Applying the mist on a cleansed face before applying the foundation is basically like putting on a liquid primer. It helps lock the moisture while ensuring the make-up clings throughout the day.
BB or CC creams
These are excellent alternatives for a primer. Both these creams help smooth out the texture of the skin and provides hydration while acting as a supportive layer for your make-up.