4 easy steps to make Punjabi-style white butter at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Chill & prepare
To make Punjabi-style white butter, pour 8 ounces of malai cream into a chilled bowl. The bowls and the cream need to be chilled well before the process starts so that fat globules are solidified quickly.
Thicken in low speed
Switch on the electric beater at a low-speed setting and beat the chilled cream for three minutes without interruption. Keep your eyes on the mixer so that you'll notice when the liquid starts becoming soft peaks and thickens into a thick, creamy texture.
Separate the butter
Set the mixer to medium speed and continue mixing for eight minutes. At this speed, you will see the mixture separate, and the fat will form into clumps while separating from the liquid whey.
Drain and store
Move your freshly made Punjabi-style white butter into a container by tilting it carefully. Store your homemade Punjabi-style white butter in the refrigerator so that you can use it for up to 10 days.