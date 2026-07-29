4 essential tips to prevent brittle nails

DEBOLINA ROY
Wear gloves while cleaning
Cleaning agents and chemicals at home take away moisture from your nails, which makes them weak and brittle. Put on rubber gloves when doing the dishes or using household cleaners.
Moisturize daily
When nails are hydrated, they are much less prone to breaking and splitting over time. Before going to bed, apply nail oil or moisturising hand cream to your cuticles and nail beds to seal in moisture.
Use acetone-free removers
Acetone removers make the nail plate dry and prone to breakage. It is better to use a non-acetone remover as it would remove nail paint smoothly without harming the outer layer.
File your nails properly
Moving the file back and forth over your nails causes tiny tears, which could lead to splits. Always file gently, moving in one direction only.