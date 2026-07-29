4 mysterious landmarks science still can't fully explain

The Nazca Lines in Southern Peru

Etched into the high desert plateau of Peru between 500 BCE and 500 CE, the Nazca Lines consist of over 1,000 geoglyphs—ranging from simple lines and geometric shapes to giant depictions of animals like spiders, hummingbirds, and monkeys spanning hundreds of meters. Theories range from astronomical calendars and water-ritual pathways to sacred mapping, but no single explanation accounts for the sheer scale and variety of the lines.