4 ways to tell if your coffee is premium

DEBOLINA ROY

Smell before you sip

The first thing you notice about quality beans is their wonderful aroma that combines tons of different notes: sweetness, nuts, and fruit. If the bean smells flat or sour, it usually means that it is already stale.

Inspect the roast profile

Look carefully at the colour and surface. Beans that are burnt will appear too dark and oily, while well-roasted beans will show a uniform and smooth colour that ensures even extraction of flavour.

Taste for flavour balance

High-quality coffee provides a smooth, pleasant taste that lacks any bitterness or thinness. Finding the balance in flavour is one of the key tips to identify premium coffee.

Check packaging and origin

Beans from mountainous regions such as Coorg are known for producing coffee that has more intensity and flavour. It is important to check the dates on packages to ensure the freshness of the beans.

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