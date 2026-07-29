4 ways to tell if your coffee is premium

DEBOLINA ROY
Smell before you sip
The first thing you notice about quality beans is their wonderful aroma that combines tons of different notes: sweetness, nuts, and fruit. If the bean smells flat or sour, it usually means that it is already stale.
Inspect the roast profile
Look carefully at the colour and surface. Beans that are burnt will appear too dark and oily, while well-roasted beans will show a uniform and smooth colour that ensures even extraction of flavour.
Taste for flavour balance
High-quality coffee provides a smooth, pleasant taste that lacks any bitterness or thinness. Finding the balance in flavour is one of the key tips to identify premium coffee.
Check packaging and origin
Beans from mountainous regions such as Coorg are known for producing coffee that has more intensity and flavour. It is important to check the dates on packages to ensure the freshness of the beans.