5 food packing hacks travellers should swear by

DEBOLINA ROY
Pack sandwich components
Prevent soggy slices by storing fresh sandwich elements in separate boxes. Put together your meal either in-flight or at train stations just before consumption. These smart hacks to pack food for travel and keep your meals fresh.
Mess-free finger foods
Select peeled and boiled eggs, sliced cucumber, and fresh berries. These easy-to-handle healthy snacks do not get sticky in your luggage and guarantee no mess during long-distance travel.
Frozen treats
Prepare some healthy flaxseed muffins or energy bars. Storing dough logs in the freezer will allow you to bake them fresh. You can also freeze yoghurt with some berries and freeze them overnight.
Grain salads
Replace the tender leafy greens with solid tortellini, corn, or quinoa salads. Pack these meals in sealed glass jars. It prevents the leaking of your salad dressing.
Utilize boiling water
In your carry-on luggage, you can store instant oatmeal, herbal tea bags and instant cups of miso soup. Since air hostesses dispense free hot water generously, you can enjoy comfort food at 30,000 feet without the hefty price tag.