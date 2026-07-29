5 vegetables that are used to make Indian sweets

Subhadrika Sen
Gajar ka Halwa: Made from grated carrots, ghee and dry fruits, this is one of the most common ways to consume this vegetable in dessert form.
Louki ki barfi: If Panchayat’s Pradhan ji were to gift you a louki (Bottle gourd) , take it immediately and turn it into the sweet barfi. Low in calories, tasty and does the trick for most rural occasions, this is an unmissable treat.
Petha: Famous in the streets of Agra, Petha is made with ash gourd or white pumpkin. They are available in their natural transparent / white colours or food colour is added to them to give vibrant looks and shapes.
Parwal ki mithai: Boiled pointed gourd, parwal (Hindi) or Potol (Bangla) is stuffed with a sweet mixture of khoya and dry fruits before being covered with a silver foil on top.
Shakarkandi ka laddoo: Grated and boiled sweet potato is combined with natural sweetening agents, dry fruits and more to make laddoos.