6 traditional Indian fabrics and the regions that made them famous

Atreyee Poddar
India's textile map is basically a story of geography, craft, and centuries of skill passed down through families. Here are six fabrics that prove it.
Think opulent gold and silver zari brocade woven into rich silk. Banarasi is the sari North Indian brides dream about, and each piece can take weeks to months to hand-weave.
Heavy, glossy silk from South India's temple town, known for bold contrasting borders woven so securely they'll outlast the sari itself. Temple motifs and stripes are signature touches.
A sheer, lightweight silk-cotton blend with a subtle shimmer. Delicate motifs like coins and peacocks make it perfect for both daily wear and festive dressing.
The OG tie-dye. Thousands of tiny knots are tied and dyed by hand to create dotted patterns. A wedding staple across the desert states.
Spun from the ultra-fine wool of Changthangi goats in the Himalayas, pashmina is famous for being featherlight yet incredibly warm. Hand-embroidered versions (kani, sozni) are true heirlooms.
The double ikat marvel. Both warp and weft threads are tie-dyed before weaving, so the pattern only comes together through painstaking precision. One sari can take up to a year to make.