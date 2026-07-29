7 must-watch documentaries celebrating tigers and the world's incredible wildlife

Bristi Dey
Every year on July 29, the world comes together to celebrate International Tiger Day, raising awareness about the conservation of one of the planet's most iconic wild felines. And for the ones who couldn't witness these big cats claiming their stature in the wild, here are some of the must watch documentaries that capture them perfectly.
Asia
Narrated by the OG broadcaster, Sir David Attenborough, Asia is a seven-part series exploring the amazing wildlife and natural wonders of our planet's largest continent. From the Himalayas and dense jungles to deserts and coral reefs, this documentary covers some of the most enthralling landscapes and the beasts of the nature in its rawest forms. It is available on Sony LIV and Discovery+.
Tiger 24
Villages across India that resides nearby to the jungles must have at least one maneater's tale and as fascinating as it sounds to the tourists, it is immensely terrifying to the villagers. Bringing one such tale to life, this documentary tells a story of a legendary tiger whose encounters with nearby villages spark one of India's most debated human-wildlife conflicts. It is available on Amazon Prime (on rent) and Discovery+
Tiger: Spy in the Jungle
Narrated by Sir David Attenborough, this documentary follows the journey of four tiger cubs as they grow and navigate the wild. One of the intriguing part about this documentary is that it is captured over two years using hidden cameras carried by elephants. It is available on Apple TV+
Tigerland
It is a story of preserving the wild feline from the face of extinction. Conservationists and local populations of India and Bhutan work tirelessly to safeguard the future of the tigers. The immersive visuals and storytelling are what makes this one of the must-watch documentaries. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Discovery+
Tiger Legacy- Bastion of the Tiger Mom
Set in one of India's most captivating national parks, Tadoba, this documentary offers a rare glimpse into the daily lives of its wild inhabitants. Spanning seven years of filming, it captures the breathtaking beauty of the forest while exploring the challenges facing India's tiger legacy. It also explores the journey of tiger conservation in India and its struggles. Watch it on Discovery+ and Amazon Prime Video.
Tiger
In 2024, Priyanka Chopra Jonas took over the narration of this captivating wildlife documentary, offering viewers a breathtaking look into the world of tigers. The film unveils the beauty, strength, and vulnerability of one of the planet's most revered animals, following Ambar, a young tigress, as she raises her cubs in the legendary forests of India. Watch it on Disney+ Hotstar.
Tiger Guardians of Kanha
Shining the light on the forest guards and frontline conservationists, this documentary features the struggles of conserving tigers in India. It is set in the Kanha National Park showcasing a rare behind-the-scenes look at the people committed to ensuring that tigers continue to thrive in the wild. It is available on Amazon Prime Video and Discovery+