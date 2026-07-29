Here's why you should change your toothbrush regularly

Udisha
Good oral health depends on a lot of things and the condition of your toothbrush is one of them. You must change your toothbrush every 3 to 4 months to ensure oral hygiene is maintained.
Worn bristles lose cleaning power
Throw your toothbrush into the bin the moment you notice the bristles have begun to wear out. Frayed or bent bristles are no longer firm and hence, cannot effectively reach every corner of the teeth to clean them properly and get rid of food particles. If plaque is left behind, the risk of cavity increases.
Prevents Bacterial and mould buildup
Toothbrushes are generally stored in bathrooms that have a moist environment. Moreover, the bacteria from your mouth keeps getting deposited. Hence, using a toothbrush for too long can cause the fungi, bacteria and mould to form because of the germs constantly coming in contact of moisture.
Protects your gums and enamel
Over time, the bristles of toothbrushes become harsh with jagged edges that can harm your gums and enamel. New brushes have rounded, softer tips that are safer to use and protect the enamel and gums from irritability.
Avoids re-infection after being sick
Throw away your toothbrush if you have used it while being down with a flu or throat infection. Certain germs and viruses can remain clinging onto the bristles which can lead to re-infection. Immediately switch to a new brush after recovering from an infection to make sure you are not exposed to the germs once again.