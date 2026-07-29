How to make the viral Nagpuri red chilli thechua at home?

Subhadrika Sen
The Nagpuri red chilli thechua originated in the Vidarbha region. It spicy and smoky taste makes it a great condiment to add to your dishes or consume as a chutney.
Roast dry red chillies with their stalks removed in slight oil. Remove them from the heat and let it cool.
In the same pan roast garlic, cumin seeds, sesame seeds and peanut (optional).
Add the roasted red chillies and spice mix in a mortar and pestle. Add lemon juice (optional). Grind it well. The texture will be slightly course and not very smooth.
In the oil-filled pan add mustard seeds and hing. Add this to the mixture and temper.
Your traditional Nagpuri red chilli thechua is ready for consumption with rice, paratha, vada pav, sandwich, and other dishes.