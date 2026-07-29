Unusual pairings you can try with hummus

Udisha
Hot parathas or naan
Want to give a desi twist to your regular hummus pairing? Skip the pita bread and replace it with hot flaky parathas or crispy naans. The Indian breads go beautifully with the flavour and texture of hummus and can be a wholesome food combo.
Crispy bacon
This indulgent pairing almost feels sinful but is definitely worth it. The smoky and crunchy bacon is a contrast to the velvety, smooth hummus and pair surprisingly well.
Dark chocolate or cocoa powder
This might seem genuinely unusual but trust us, this sweet and savoury pairing seems like a match made in heaven. Mix some cocoa powder or crushed dark chocolate with some maple syrup and hummus for a unique dessert treat. You can even have this with some salty pretzel or fresh fruit.
Kimchi
The fermented sourness of the spicy kimchi with some classic savoury hummus almost sounds like fusion food. The blending together of the traditional Korean Kimchi along with the iconic Middle Eastern hummus is definitely something you will never forget.