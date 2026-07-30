4 easy orange desserts you can make at home

DEBOLINA ROY
Orange cake
Combine the sugar, flour, eggs, oil, and juice in a bowl. Transfer to the greased baking container. Allow it to bake in the oven until golden brown. Add powdered sugar and citrus juice as a glaze for delicious results.
Orange choco chips cookies
Combine butter and sugar in a bowl. Mix the flour, chocolate chips, and grated orange peel in. Drop the batter on a sheet of baking paper and bake for 10 minutes.
Orange almond cake
Whisk together the yolks, sugar, and zest of the orange, add the ground almonds and whipped egg whites, and bake in the oven until the cake is golden brown. The result is a deliciously light cake that stays moist long.
Orange cupcakes
Mix flour, sugar, eggs, and fresh citrus juice into a fluffy batter. Pour the batter into cupcake tins and bake until golden, then frost with a creamy mixture of freshly squeezed bright-orange juice and orange zest.