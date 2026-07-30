4 national foods that surprisingly didn't exist 100 years ago

Tiramisu | Italy | Late 1960s/Early 1970s

Origin: Treviso, Italy

It may feel like an ancient Italian classic, but tiramisu doesn't appear in any cookbooks prior to the 1960s. Most culinary historians credit its creation to the restaurant Le Beccherie in Treviso. The rich combination of ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone cream, and cocoa powder was created as an energetic pick-me-up dessert.