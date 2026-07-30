4 national foods that surprisingly didn't exist 100 years ago

Dharitri Ganguly
Chicken Tikka Masala| United Kingdom | Circa 1970s
Origin: Glasgow, Scotland
Widely considered a quintessential British national dish, it was created by South Asian chefs in the UK. The most popular origin story attributes it to Ali Ahmed Aslam at his restaurant, Shish Mahal, in Glasgow, when a customer complained of a dry chicken tikka and the chef had to dunk them in a flavourful tomato-yogurt gravy.
Tiramisu | Italy | Late 1960s/Early 1970s
Origin: Treviso, Italy
It may feel like an ancient Italian classic, but tiramisu doesn't appear in any cookbooks prior to the 1960s. Most culinary historians credit its creation to the restaurant Le Beccherie in Treviso. The rich combination of ladyfingers soaked in espresso, mascarpone cream, and cocoa powder was created as an energetic pick-me-up dessert.
Poutine | Canada |Late 1950s
Origin: Quebec, Canada
Canada’s ultimate comfort food of french fries, squeaky cheese curds, and brown gravy originated in rural Quebec diners during the late 1950s. Multiple restaurateurs in the Centre-du-Québec region claim to have first combined hot fries and fresh local curds, with gravy added shortly after to keep the fries warm.
Ciabatta Bread | Italy | 1982
Origin: Adria, Veneto, Italy
Ciabatta, a rustic bread, passed down through generations of Italian bakers, but it was explicitly invented in 1982 by baker Arnaldo Cavallari. Concerned by the overwhelming popularity of French baguettes in Italy threatening local bakeries, Cavallari developed a high-hydration wheat flour dough to create a slipper-shaped bread.