5 most famous Buddha statues in the world

Udisha
Leshan Giant Buddha in Sichuan, China
This 233 feet high statue of Buddha, called the Giant Buddha of Leshan is actually carved out a red sandstone cliff located in China's Sichuan. The statue was sculpted during the Tang Dynasty in the 8th century and took 90 years to be completed (713-803).
Ushiku Daibutsu in Ibaraki, Japan
This standing Buddha statue is relatively recent and was completed in 1995. However, at 394 feet height, this is one of the tallest statues of Buddha in the entire world. This statue, made of bronze, depicts Amitabha Buddha and is placed on a lotus platform.
Tian Tan Buddha in Lantau Island, Hong Kong
Commonly known as the Big Buddha, this iconic statue is 110 feet high. Made of bronze, this statue is located atop the Ngong Ping and is a signifier of peace and harmony. Known for the Po Lin Monastery, the base of the statue replicates the the Temple of Heaven in Beijing, Tian Tan.
Temple of Reclining Buddha in Rattanakosin Island, Bangkok
Situated in the popular Wat Pho temple, just south of Grand Palace, people flock from all over the world to see the statue. The reclining statue of Buddha is complete gold plated and signifies his state of Nirvana.
Great Buddha of Kamakura in Kamakura, Japan
This outdoor bronze statue is located in the Buddhist temple Kotoku-in. The statue represents Amida Buddha and is extremely sacred to the Buddhist community in Japan. 40 feet high, the statue approximately weights 93 tons. While the temple hall was massively destroyed by a tsunami in 1498, the statue withstood the storm.