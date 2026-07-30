5 sabudana dishes you should make this season

DEBOLINA ROY
Sabudana khichdi
Soak the tapioca pearls in water to make them swell up. Cook the cumin seeds, chopped green chillies, and diced boiled potatoes in ghee. Add the crushed roasted peanuts, soaked tapioca pearls, and rock salt and continue cooking until the mixture becomes transparent.
Sabudana vada
Mix well-soaked sabudana with cooked or mashed potatoes, coarsely crushed roasted peanuts, fresh coriander, and spices. Form small flat patties and fry them in hot oil till golden brown.
Sabudana thalipeeth
Blend the sabu with the mashed potatoes, crushed peanuts, cumin, and salt to make a soft dough. Flatten small portions evenly into thin circles on a damp cloth, and then fry them in ghee.
Sabudana kheer
Cook the soaked tapioca pearls in whole milk on low flame. Stir frequently until they turn clear and soft. Then sweeten with sugar and flavour with cardamom powder. Then garnish it with sliced almonds.
Sabudana pakoda
Bind soaked tapioca pearls with boiled potatoes, green chilli paste, and roasted peanut powder. Drop bite-sized portions into hot oil and fry until the exterior becomes crispy and golden brown.