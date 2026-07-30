5 substitutes for cream cheese for a guilt-free indulgence

Subhadrika Sen
Greek Yogurt: Packed with more protein than calories, yogurt is a popular replacement for cream cheese. Its soft, tangy and smooth texture makes it an apt fit.
Cottage cheese / Paneer: You can blend it in a mixer or blender till you get a smooth, paste-like consistency. This can be used as an alternative to cream cheese. In fact, many are using this to make white sauce for their pasta.
Tofu: Another option is the tofu, a popular ingredient in Asian cuisine. Blend it in the mixer till you get a paste-like consistency and use it in place of cream cheese.
Ricotta Cheese: If you don’t want the heaviness of cream cheese but the taste of it, then opt for the lighter ricotta cheese.
Hung Curd: Remove the excess whey from curd and use the residue to make delicious desserts and other food items. It has protein, good for the gut and has fewer calories. It is also an easy home-made and easily available alternative.