7 snakes from Hindu mythology you need to know about

Udisha
Anant Shesha
This is the King of Nagas and is a divine serpent with many heads, seen on Lord Vishnu's resting place. According to mythology, each hood carries a planet or other celestial bodies. This serpent is the bearer of the universe and symbolises eternity.
Manasa
A revered Hindu serpent goddess, she is greatly worshipped in Bengal and Assam as people pray to ask for protection against snakebites besides prosperity. In Hindu mythology, she is considered to be Lord Shiva's daughter and Sheshnaag and Vasuki's sister.
Vasuki
The serpent of sacrifice, this serpent king is associated with Lord Shiva and is a symbol of loyalty and protection, seen around Shiva's neck. Vasuki was also significant in the mythological Samudra Manthan and offered to be the churning rope around the Mount Mandara.
Takshaka
A prominent serpent king, Takshaka features in both Mahabharata and Bhagavata Purana. He was a descendent of the Ikshvaku dynasty was destined to killed Arjuna's grandson King Parikshit after the Pandava prince's son, Abhimanyu had killed Takshaka's son, Brihadbala in the Kurukshetra war.
Kaliya
This mythological serpent is not worshipped but feared. A venomous serpent with many heads, he was believed to have polluted Vrindavan's Yamuna River. Lord Krishna had famously confronted him and danced on his hoods, forcing Kaliya to surrender.
Karkotaka
While not as prominent as the other nagas, Karkotaka is a powerful divine serpent who is believed to be the protector of Bhimtal in Uttarakhand according to folklore. There is even a temple dedicated to him there where many devotees gather.
Gulika
Known as the guardian of healing, this single-hooded serpent one of the seven divine serpents who adorn Garuda, Lord Vishnu's vehicle. According to Hindu mythology, he is the one who bears the knowledge of remedies and antidotes and protects medicinal herbs and plants, making him an important figure in ayurveda.