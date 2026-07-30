How to make the oven-less pressure cooker pudding at home?

Udisha
Prepare the caramel base
Take 1/4 cup of sugar and 2 tablespoon of water and heat it in a pan over medium heat to make the sugar syrup. Keep the heat on till the mixture turns golden brown and do not stir. Take a pudding mould and pour the syrup into it making sure the bottom is properly coated. Set it aside so that it can harden as it cools down.
Whisk the custard mix
In a separate bowl, take 3 eggs and whisk them a little. To this, add 2 cups of milk, 1/4 cup of sugar and 1 teaspoon of vanilla extract. Keep stirring the entire thing until the sugar particles completely dissolve. Take a sieve or mesh cloth and stain the mixture into the pudding mould that now has a caramel bottom. Cover the utensil with aluminium foil.
Steam in the pressure cooker
Take out the pressure cooker and add one and a half cups to 2 cups of water. Place a stand into the cooker so that the pudding mould can be set on it. Once done, cover with the lid but without the whistle. Put the heat on medium and let the pudding steam for about 15 to 20 minutes.
Chill and serve
Once the cooking is done, remove the lid and take out the mould. Now, remove the aluminium foil and allow it to cool down to room temperature. Once that happens, refrigerate the pudding for a minimum of two hours. Check and see if the pudding has set properly. If yes, cover the mould with a plate and swiftly flip it upside down and you oven-less pressure cooker pudding is ready to be consumed!