How to make the oven-less pressure cooker pudding at home?

Chill and serve

Once the cooking is done, remove the lid and take out the mould. Now, remove the aluminium foil and allow it to cool down to room temperature. Once that happens, refrigerate the pudding for a minimum of two hours. Check and see if the pudding has set properly. If yes, cover the mould with a plate and swiftly flip it upside down and you oven-less pressure cooker pudding is ready to be consumed!