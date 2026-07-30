These are the 6 longest rivers on Earth; Is the Amazon No. 1?

Atreyee Poddar

Rivers have been carving up continents, feeding civilisations, and settling geography-class arguments for millennia. Here's your quick-scroll guide to the six longest.

Africa’s Nile - 6,650 km

The reigning champ (depending who you ask — more on that below). The Nile has flowed through 11 countries and fed Egyptian civilization since before the pyramids had a permit.

Pexels

South America’s Amazon - 6,400 km

Slightly shorter than the Nile on paper, but it wins everywhere else that matters — it dumps more water into the ocean than the next seven biggest rivers combined. Some scientists argue it's actually the longest, depending on which trickle you call its "source." The rivalry is real.

Pexels

China’s Yangtze - 6,300 km

Asia's longest river and the third-longest on the planet. It's also home to the Three Gorges Dam, the largest power station in the world by installed capacity.

Wikimedia Commons

United States’ Mississippi–Missouri - 6,275 km

Technically a combo of two rivers, but together they drain 31 U.S. states — basically the river version of a supergroup.

American RIvers

Russia / Mongolia’s Yenisei–Angara–Selenga - 5,539 km

The longest river system flowing into the Arctic Ocean. It's cold, it's massive, and most people outside Russia have never heard of it — which feels criminal for a top-5 finisher.

Wikipedia

China’s Yellow River (Huang He) - 5,464 km

Nicknamed the 'Cradle of Chinese Civilisation' for good reason — it's where Chinese culture is believed to have originated over 5,000 years ago.

Britannica
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